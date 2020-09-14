Newsmakers: Sept. 14-20, 2020

Posted online September 14, 2020 | 3:30 pm

Banking and Finance

Guaranty Bank promoted Chris Oughton to commercial portfolio manager. He joined the bank in 2014 as a credit analyst and was promoted to credit analyst II in 2018. Oughton holds a bachelor’s in finance from Missouri State University.

Education

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education named Ozark West Elementary School as one of seven Missouri Gold Star Schools for 2020. The program recognizes schools for outstanding achievement or for performing at high levels while serving a significant portion of disadvantaged students.

Hospitality

Three of Myer Hotels’ properties, The Best Western Center Pointe Inn, Best Western Music Capitol Inn and the Comfort Inn & Suites of Branson Meadows, were recognized with the 2020 AAA Inspector’s Best of Housekeeping Award, granted to hotels in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Caribbean that earn the highest cleanliness and condition scores. To meet the criteria for the award, hotels must demonstrate housekeeping excellence for two consecutive inspections and be free of AAA member complaints, falling in the top 25% of all 27,000 AAA Diamond designated hotels.

Nonprofit

Paul Logsdon received the 2020 Kenworthy Award for Outstanding Leadership from Leadership Springfield during its annual One Big Class Reunion. He is a graduate of Leadership Springfield Class 9 and has remained an adviser for the Academy Class. Logsdon has spent 30 years as the official spokesperson for his alma mater, Evangel University, where he earned a bachelor’s in communication and media studies. Award recipients demonstrate commitment to Leadership Springfield, community service involvement, leadership qualities, and high moral and ethical standards.

Tim Rosenbury, director of quality place initiatives for the city, was reappointed to the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau Inc. Board of Directors. Rosenbury’s term is set to expire Jan. 1, 2022.

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks Inc. awarded $100,000 to nine agencies in its second round of monthly COVID-19 regional recovery grants intended to help sustain nonprofit services and programs in the CFO’s 58-county service area. The latest grants are going to All Aboard Learning Center, Art Feeds and Lake Area Helping Hands, $5,000 apiece; Isabel’s House, SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging and Watershed Committee of the Ozarks, $10,000 apiece; Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri, $15,000; and Springfield Ballet and United Way of Ozarks, $20,000 apiece.

Utilities

The Associated Electric Cooperative honored local employees with Excel Awards at its 26th annual employee recognition ceremony, which was held virtually. The Distinguished Service Award recognizing career achievement was given to Mark Woodson, the recently retired senior manager of member services and economic development. Brent Ross, managing director of environmental, health and safety, received Mentor of the Year, and Thomas Umphres, systems operations specialist, was named Employee of the Year in a Technical Field. The Excel Award for Innovative Action was given to four recipients: Ali Baumhoer, corporate attorney; Jason Finke, procurement agent; Peter Ottoson, supervisor; and Sean Wright, managing director.